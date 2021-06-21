The sporting weekend in pictures

UK SportPublished:

Matteo Berrettini broke British hearts at Queen's and Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Sunday.

The oldest international rivalry in football took place at Wembley as England played out a goalless draw with Scotland on Friday night.

John Stones hit the post in the first half, while Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to deny Stephen O’Donnell in a tense Group D clash in the European Championship.

Matteo Berrettini broke British hearts at Queen’s, Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 and New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson produced a bowling masterclass at the Ageas Bowl in the World Test Championship against India.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key images from across the weekend.

England could not make the breakthrough against a stubborn Scotland outfit at Wembley
England could not make the breakthrough against a stubborn Scotland outfit at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with racing manager John Warren, second left, and jockey Frankie Dettori, right, inspect horse Reach For The Moon at Royal Ascot
Queen Elizabeth II with racing manager John Warren, second left, and jockey Frankie Dettori, right, inspect horse Reach For The Moon at Royal Ascot (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Andre Savelio scored his first career hat-trick in Hull FC's 64-22 victory at Leigh Centurions
Andre Savelio scored his first career hat-trick in Hull FC's 64-22 victory at Leigh Centurions (Richard Sellers/PA)
Germany boosted their chances of reaching the last 16 with a 4-2 win against defending champions Portugal
Germany boosted their chances of reaching the last 16 with a 4-2 win against defending champions Portugal (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Harlequins players celebrate after stunning Bristol Bears in extra-time during a 43-36 triumph at Ashton Gate
Harlequins players celebrate after stunning Bristol Bears in extra-time during a 43-36 triumph at Ashton Gate (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Bucks won the Eastern Conference semi-finals against Brooklyn Nets with an overtime victory
Milwaukee Bucks won the Eastern Conference semi-finals against Brooklyn Nets with an overtime victory (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her maiden WTA title at the Viking Classic Birmingham
Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her maiden WTA title at the Viking Classic Birmingham (Tim Goode/PA)
New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson dismissed India captain Virat Kohli during his five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship final
New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson dismissed India captain Virat Kohli during his five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship final (Adam Davy/PA)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen left it late to win the French Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen left it late to win the French Grand Prix (Nicolas Tucat/AP)
Xherdan Shaqiri scored a brace in Switzerland's 3-1 defeat of Turkey
Xherdan Shaqiri scored a brace in Switzerland's 3-1 defeat of Turkey (Ozan Kose/AP)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds the US Open champions trophy
Jon Rahm won the US Open Golf Championship at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California (Jae C Hong/AP)
