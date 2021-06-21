Talking points as Scotland stand on verge of history

UK SportPublished:

Scotland have never qualified out of the group stage of a major finals, which includes eight World Cups and two European Championships.

Talking points as Scotland stand on verge of history

Scotland take on Croatia in their final Euro 2020 Group D fixture on Tuesday night.

Steve Clarke’s men have one point from two matches following a defeat by the Czech Republic and a goalless draw against England.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the crucial final match at Hampden Park.

On the verge of history

Scotland have never qualified out of the group stage of a major finals, which includes eight World Cups and two European Championships, but victory will ensure they progress, at least as one of the four best third-placed teams. They could even leapfrog England into second if the Czechs win at Wembley and they overturn a three-goal deficit on their neighbours. If the Tartan Army are looking for an omen, Scotland won their previous two final Euro matches in 1992 and 1996 and have not lost to Croatia in five meetings.

Who will replace Billy Gilmour?

Billy Gilmour
Billy Gilmour in action against England (Nick Potts/PA)

Where are the Scotland goals coming from?

John McGinn
John McGinn has 10 Scotland goals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Are Croatia past their best?

Luka Modric
Luka Modric could not carve out a real chance against England (Martin Rickett/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News