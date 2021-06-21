Talking points as Scotland stand on verge of history

On the verge of history

Scotland have never qualified out of the group stage of a major finals, which includes eight World Cups and two European Championships, but victory will ensure they progress, at least as one of the four best third-placed teams. They could even leapfrog England into second if the Czechs win at Wembley and they overturn a three-goal deficit on their neighbours. If the Tartan Army are looking for an omen, Scotland won their previous two final Euro matches in 1992 and 1996 and have not lost to Croatia in five meetings.