Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolating after interacting with Billy Gilmour

Gareth Southgate has refused to rule Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell out of England’s Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic, despite the pair being forced to self-isolate after being in contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Southgate admitted the uncertainty over the pair was “disruptive” ahead of the game, in which England still need at least a draw to confirm qualification for the last 16 after the goalless draw against their oldest rivals.

Asked if the pair would be fit for Tuesday’s game, Southgate said: “We don’t know at the moment.

“There’s obviously got to be quite a doubt, but there’s still a lot of discussions and investigations going on behind the scenes, so at the moment they’re isolating and we just have to find out over the last 12 hours or so.”

A statement from the Football Association read: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, left, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate admitted that, while he still hoped Mount and Chilwell could be available for the game against the Czechs, there was also the prospect of them being ruled out for a longer period.

He added: “I can’t say it isn’t disruptive. We don’t really know at this point whether they might be OK for tomorrow, or they could be out for 10 days.