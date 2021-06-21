Major blow for Scotland as Billy Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus

Scotland’s qualification hopes have been hit on the eve of their must-win Euro 2020 showdown with Croatia after Billy Gilmour returned a positive coronavirus test.
The Chelsea midfielder impressed in his first Scotland start on Friday as he helped the team earn a goalless draw with England at Wembley.
That result left Steve Clarke’s side still in with a shot at reaching the knockout stages.
But Scotland have now received a major blow ahead of facing Zlatko Dalic’s team at Hampden, with the Scottish Football Association announcing the 20-year-old Champions League winner will have to quarantine for the next 10 days.
The PA news agency understands that no other players have been affected or identified as close-contacts, meaning all will be available for action on Tuesday.
“The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19,” the SFA said in a statement.
“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”
Having outshone a string of Premier League players in London on Friday night, Gilmour was expected to start again against Croatia, with the tantalising prospect of him going head-to-head with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.
But Clarke will now need to rethink his plans. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who slotted back into a defensive role against England, is likely to be returned to his usual position protecting the back three.
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck sat out both of the Scots’ warm-up fixtures against Holland and Luxembourg after contracting the virus.
Another six players missed the 2-2 draw with the Dutch as a precaution, although they were not formally designated close contacts of Fleck.
Clarke is due to hold a press conference on Monday at 5.45pm.