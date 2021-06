Simona Halep will make a belated defence of her Wimbledon title when the Championships return next week.

After last year’s cancellation, the women’s tournament is likely to be another unpredictable battle for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five top-10 contenders and five from lower down the rankings.

Ashleigh Barty

Simona Halep

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is looking to make her grand slam breakthrough (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Serena Williams

Serena Williams had to settle for the runner-up plate in 2018 and 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek was the Wimbledon junior champion in 2018 (Nigel French/PA)

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova is a perennial Wimbledon favourite (Victoria Jones/PA)

Garbine Muguruza

Barbora Krejcikova

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff made a sensational Wimbledon debut in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

Jessica Pegula