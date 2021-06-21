From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer – Contenders for the men’s Wimbledon title

The Wimbledon championships make a welcome return to the sporting calendar after 2020’s cancellation.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is looking for a sixth title, while Roger Federer will be hoping to win a ninth after his epic final loss two years ago.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five contenders and five hopefuls in the men’s draw.

Novak Djokovic

The world number one is currently reigning supreme, holding three of the four grand slams and only exited the US Open last year when he defaulted after mistakenly hitting the ball at a line judge. His recent victory at the French Open took him to 19 grand slam victories and he will have happy memories of his last visit to Wimbledon, having beaten Roger Federer in an epic five-set encounter to take him to five titles. It remains to be seen whether a gruelling two weeks in Paris takes it out of him, but the Serbian is the player to beat.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer will be bidding for a ninth title at Wimbledon (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the French Open final (Michel Euler/AP)

Alexander Zverev

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev won the ATP Tour Finals in London last autumn (John Walton/PA)

Lorenzo Musetti

Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic was Wimbledon runner-up in 2017 (Steve Paston/PA)

Felix Auger-Aliassime

A day I’m not about to forget ???? Thank you all for your support ?? Let’s keep it GOING ?? .Une journée que je ne suis pas près d’oublier ???? Merci pour vos encouragements ?? Ça CONTINUE ?? #trusttheprocess pic.twitter.com/LVrKjAduDW — Félix AugerAliassime (@felixtennis) June 16, 2021

The Canadian burst onto the scene in 2019 with a number of runs to tour finals, though he could not get his hands on any titles. He has a decent pedigree on grass, having got to the quarter-finals of the junior event and also the final of the doubles. His athleticism and shot-making make him entertaining viewing and this could be his breakthrough slam.

Denis Shapovalov