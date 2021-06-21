England gear up for crunch Czech Republic clash – Monday’s sporting social

England head to Wembley on Tuesday looking to bounce back from their poor showing against Scotland.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.

Football

Harry Kane was getting excited about facing the Czech Republic.

Ben White used his head in England training.

England were hoping for more of this from Raheem Sterling.

Gareth Bale celebrated Wales’ progression at Euro 2020.

Patrice Evra doesn’t understand personal trainers.

Hartlepool were still celebrating.

Newcastle remembered Cheick Tiote.

Danielle Van De Donk was ready for the next chapter after leaving Arsenal Women.

Jon Rahm won the US Open.

MMA

Conor McGregor attended a wedding.

Cricket

Unlucky!

What a catch!

Eoin Morgan was ready for the sprint format.

Pierre Gasly may not be getting a Christmas card from Lando Norris.

It’s a team effort for Norris.

Tennis

Serena Williams got nasty!

Cycling

Mark Cavendish is heading back to the Tour de France.

