England gear up for crunch Czech Republic clash – Monday’s sporting social

4 years in Remission ??

Remember if you can look up, you can get up!

4 years to the day I left my isolation room after relapsing with cancer.

But when you hit rock bottom.

The only way is to concentrate on the ones that matter the most.#MotivationalMonday #gratitude ✨ pic.twitter.com/Z6M0zywRQu

— Joe Thompson (@IAmJoeThompson) June 21, 2021