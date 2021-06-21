A look at the Czech Republic ahead of their Euro 2020 Group D clash with England

Czech Republic sit at the top of Group D ahead of the game.

England round off Group D against the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the Wembley showdown, the PA news agency takes a look at the pool-topping Czechs.

Form

Group D standings
Group D standings (PA graphic)

Manager

Jaroslav Silhavy reacts after the win over Scotland
Jaroslav Silhavy reacts after the win over Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tactics

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick
Patrik Schick, left, has starred in the opening two games (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Key players

Slavia Prague’s surprise run to this season’s Europa League quarter-finals highlights some of the quality at the disposal of a country that boasts the impressive West Ham duo of Soucek and Vladimir Coufal. Burnley’s Matej Vydra is an attacking option for a side that can call upon in-form frontman Schick, who has scored three goals in their two Group D matches to date. The Leverkusen striker’s stunning effort from just inside the Scotland half at Hampden Park may well prove to be the goal of the tournament.

