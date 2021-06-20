Torquay stopper Lucas Covolan joins list of keepers to score dramatic goals

Brazilian Covolan took the National League play-off final to extra time with his header.

Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a last-minute headed equaliser just as Hartlepool thought they had sealed promotion to Sky Bet League Two in Sunday’s National League play-off final.

However, Pools persevered and went on to win a penalty shootout at Ashton Gate to end their four-year spell in non-league.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five other goalscoring keepers.

Pat Jennings

Alan Gilzean of Tottenham celebrates and Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney looks dejected after Spurs goalkeeper Pat Jennings scored in the Charity Shield match at Old Trafford, Manchester. The match ended 3-3
Alan Gilzean of Tottenham celebrates and Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney looks dejected after Spurs goalkeeper Pat Jennings scored in the Charity Shield match at Old Trafford, Manchester. The match ended 3-3 (PA)

Jose Luis Chilavert

The Paraguay team
Jose Luis Chilavert was a goalscoring threat from between the sticks in an already dangerous Paraguay team (PA)

Jimmy Glass

Possibly the most dramatic ‘stopper strike’ ever occurred in May 1999 when, with Carlisle facing relegation from the Football League on the final day of the season and only seconds left on the clock, Glass – on loan from Swindon – went up for a corner and eventually smashed home to seal a 2-1 win over Plymouth – saving the Cumbrians’ league status in the process.

Mart Poom

Sunderland goalkeeper Mart Poom rises to head the equaliser in injury time to claim a draw for Sunderland at his old club Derby
Sunderland goalkeeper Mart Poom rises to head the equaliser in injury time to claim a draw for Sunderland at his old club Derby (PA)

Alisson Becker

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was a surprise hero for the Reds at the Hawthorns in May (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
