Torquay stopper Lucas Covolan joins list of keepers to score dramatic goals

Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a last-minute headed equaliser just as Hartlepool thought they had sealed promotion to Sky Bet League Two in Sunday’s National League play-off final.
However, Pools persevered and went on to win a penalty shootout at Ashton Gate to end their four-year spell in non-league.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five other goalscoring keepers.
Pat Jennings
Jose Luis Chilavert
Jimmy Glass
Possibly the most dramatic ‘stopper strike’ ever occurred in May 1999 when, with Carlisle facing relegation from the Football League on the final day of the season and only seconds left on the clock, Glass – on loan from Swindon – went up for a corner and eventually smashed home to seal a 2-1 win over Plymouth – saving the Cumbrians’ league status in the process.