Euro 2020 matchday 10: Wales target win over Italy to set up date at Wembley

Wales tackle Italy in Rome on Sunday looking to make sure of a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Victory over the Italians, who have won both of their opening matches to already qualify, would see them top Group A – and set up a trip to Wembley.

Turkey, meanwhile, are facing elimination after successive defeats and need a win in Baku over Switzerland, who picked up one point so far, to have any hope of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Earlier, Germany had thrown the Euro 2020 ‘group of death’ wide open after they came from behind to beat holders Portugal 4-2 in Munich.

Hungary made the most of home advantage to hold world champions France to a 1-1 draw in front of a raucous Budapest crowd at the Puskas Arena to give them an outside chance of getting through to the last 16 from Group F.

Wales will be hoping a change of scene from the heat of Baku to the Stadio Olympico sees them able to produce another impressive display and get the result needed to book safe passage into the knockout stage.

Spain’s missed spot-kick proved costly as Poland held out for a point (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

Atalanta wing-back Gosens impressed for Germany in their win over Portugal. He set up Kai Havertz to score from close range early in the second half and then capped an impressive display by heading in a fourth goal.

