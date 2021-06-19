Senol Gunes: Turkey need a miracle to progress at Euro 2020

Turkey coach Senol Gunes accepts his side need a miracle to reach the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Turkey are facing elimination after defeats to Italy and Wales in their first two matches in Group A.

They now cannot secure a top-two position and will need to beat Switzerland in their final group match in Baku on Sunday to have any hope of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Gunes accepts it is a tall order and, after beginning the tournament with high hopes, is particularly ruing the costly 2-0 loss to Wales on Wednesday.

Gunes said at a press conference: “It is zero points and no goals and we are very sad on our part. We are sorry and we know the expectations of the nation are on us. We were really below those expectations.

“After the first game against Italy it felt like it was the end of the world and we have to get over this failure. We could have overcome this in the second game and if we had things would be much different.

“Now we are in a situation where we will need miracles to happen. After all the efforts we put into this tournament it would be very sad to go home now.

“We just made so many mistakes in these two games. You can lose against Italy, that is quite normal, but if you lose against Wales you lose your chances.

“Our chances are really slim now. On paper we were better than Wales but we didn’t use that chance very well.

“We are not happy about it, like the supporters and other people who criticise us, but I am still confident about my players.

“We can change this. On Sunday I would like to play with a different understanding and approach.”

Switzerland are also trying to rescue a disappointing campaign after their opening draw against Wales was followed by a 3-0 hammering by Italy.

Coach Vladimir Petkovic said: “The most important thing will be to have more presence than in the last game and influence things.

“We need to find our values and connections between parts of the team. We have to give our all, 100 per cent, to win the game.

“By getting three points we would have a realistic chance of getting to the next round.

“We suffered against Italy but now we are only focused on the game on Sunday and giving 100 per cent to try to win the game.”