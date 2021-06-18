Samit Patel impresses with bat and ball as Nottinghamshire edge Derbyshire

????????? ???!!!!

Glamorgan have won by 21 runs! A run-out off the final ball and Middlesex are 128/9 after their 20 overs

What an effort in the field ?

A special performance in front an amazing Friday night crowd at @SophiaGardens ?#GLAMvMID | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/rodDkfnMh7

— Glamorgan Cricket ? (@GlamCricket) June 18, 2021