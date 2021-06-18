On this day in 2007: Michael Vaughan steps down as England ODI captain

Michael Vaughan stepped down as captain of England’s one-day side on this day in 2007.

The announcement ended speculation about his future after a poor World Cup earlier that year.

Vaughan’s suitability to lead the team building towards the next World Cup in 2011 came under increasing scrutiny after his failure to score a century in 86 one-day international appearances.

He was never able to distinguish himself as a limited-overs batsman, averaging a mediocre 27.15, with a top ODI score of 90 not out.

Michael Vaughan was unable to establish himself as a consistent run-scorer in ODI cricket (Gareth Fuller/PA).

“Since our disappointing performances in the World Cup, I have been giving careful consideration as to what is the best way forward for the England one-day team and my own role within the side,” said Vaughan in a statement.

“I reached this decision some time ago, but I did not want to announce it until after the end of this Test series (against the West Indies) to avoid it becoming a distraction to the team. However, due to intense speculation in the media about my future, I feel it is important to make my intentions clear now.

“Our priority is to build a one-day squad able to compete strongly at the next World Cup and I firmly believe that the interests of the team will be best served if I step down and allow another player to gain additional experience of captaincy in the one-day international arena.

Paul Collingwood (left) would later replace Michael Vaughan as captain (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I will continue to play one-day cricket for Yorkshire and it is not my intention to retire from one-day international cricket as a player. I do, however, fully appreciate that the new captain will need a period of time to establish his own authority over the team.”