Louis Oosthuizen holds on to share of lead at weather-affected US Open

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen held on to a share of the lead when the weather-affected US Open resumed at Torrey Pines on Friday.

Oosthuizen faced a birdie putt on his penultimate hole when play was suspended late on Thursday evening, a legacy of a 90-minute fog delay earlier in the day.

The South African raced the birdie attempt seven feet past the hole but calmly holed the return, before also parring the ninth to complete a 67.

Oosthuizen's last six U.S Open results: 3rdT7T16T23T232nd He co-leads after round 1.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/SL7JWMj3KS — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 18, 2021

That left Oosthuizen alongside Russell Henley on four under par, although he faced a quick turnaround before beginning round two.

Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello were a shot off the lead, with two-time winner Brooks Koepka, pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among those another stroke back.

Rory McIlroy, who had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of majors since 2015, was one under par after making a birdie on the 18th late on Thursday, partly thanks to playing partner Justin Rose.

In the hunt at another major. @Louis57TM wraps up Round 1 with a share of the lead. pic.twitter.com/OtVUNG5yrT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2021

Rose struggled to a 78 but ensured that his group were able to finish their round by running to the 18th and teeing off before play was suspended, almost hitting Sergio Garcia up ahead in the fairway.

“Better putting in the dark,” McIlroy joked to the remaining spectators after holing from eight feet to complete a 70.