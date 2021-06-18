Gary Neville wrong when predicting England’s line-up – Friday’s sporting social

Published:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.

Football

All love from Raheem Sterling.

Gary Neville was wrong!

And was up for England’s game with Scotland along with Alan Shearer.

— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 18, 2021

Same again tonight?

James Milner won’t be cheering on his mate Andy Robertson.

Sergio Ramos continued his goodbyes.

— Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) June 18, 2021

Ronaldinho teased him.

Romelu Lukaku reflected on Belgium’s win.

A day with the dogs for Jose.

A bit of Mario Kart to keep the spirits up.

KP bemoaned the weather.

Successful photo bomb from David Warner.

Tennis

Serena coached her daughter.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was ready to unleash the lion.

Sebastian Vettel was sporting cheese graters during practice.

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets in opening practice in France.

Boxing

Tyson Fury is like James Bond…

Dina Asher-Smith used Instagram as a distraction from her ice bath.

