Euro 2020 matchday eight: England and Scotland face off at Wembley

Happy to grab the 3 points in a special match… @ChrisEriksen8, we got you ?

Good to have you back guys @DeBruyneKev/@axelwitsel28 & welcome to the ? club @dries_mertens14! pic.twitter.com/rBruV9khJq

— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) June 17, 2021