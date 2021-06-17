Sam Ward ‘took on the challenge and came out the other side’ after eye injury

Sam Ward is focused on turning his “night terrors” into dreams of Olympic gold after being named in the 16-strong Great Britain men’s hockey squad for the Tokyo Games.

Ward suffered the effective loss of sight in one eye after being hit by a ball during an Olympic qualifying match against Malaysia in November 2019.

But remarkably the 30-year-old returned to action just three months later with four metal plates and 31 screws in his face following a gruelling operating procedure.

Sam Ward finished joint top-scorer at last month’s Euro Hockey tournament (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ward said: “It has obviously been a massive couple of years and I can’t explain how happy I am to have taken on the challenge and to have come out of the other side.

“I’ve made a big step forward after spending a lot of time with a psychologist and the support I’ve had has enabled me to put to bed what happened and thrive off it and use it in the best possible way.

Maddie Hinch is one of seven members of victorious Rio women’s team to return (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ward, who now competes in a specially-adapted protective face-mask, conceded that following the initial shock of the incident he faced a battle to adapt his game to cope with his reduced vision.

But his performance last month underlined his ability to remain a star performer in his team’s quest to make up for their disappointing group-stage exit in Rio in 2016.

Laura Unsworth will feature in her third Olympic Games (Steven Paston/PA)

“I worked with different eye specialists and neural specialists and to try to make my brain think differently. I had to put in a lot of hard work to get used to it, but now it’s time to crack on.”

Ward is one of only four players remaining from the disappointment of Rio alongside captain Adam Dixon, David Ames and Ian Sloan.