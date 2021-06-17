Man Utd report losses of over £21million for first three months of 2021

Manchester United recorded a £21.6million loss in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic kept fans out.

The Old Trafford giants finished second in the Premier League in 2020-21 and lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties.

United’s revenue for the third quarter of the year up until March 31 was £118.3m, representing a 4.4 per cent drop compared to the same period of 2020.

Matches at Old Trafford have largely been played behind closed doors since the coronavirus pandemic started (Clive Brunskill/PA)

The financial results also showed a £10.7m dividend payment to shareholders – payments United co-chairman Joel Glazer defended at a recent fans’ forum.

Financial results showed net debt stood at £443.5m but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who will leave his position by the end of the year, was confident about the future.

“Following the successful return of limited numbers at the end of last season, and continued trials of increased crowds at sports events this summer, we remain optimistic about the prospect of fans returning to Old Trafford in larger numbers going forwards.