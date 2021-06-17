How Wales have defied off-field uncertainty to make flying start to Euro 2020

Wales are on the brink of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020 after beating Turkey 2-0 in Baku on Wednesday.
Robert Page’s side have four points from two games ahead of meeting Group A leaders Italy in Rome on Sunday.
Here, the PA news agency examines how Wales have achieved against the backdrop of a difficult pre-tournament build-up when manager Ryan Giggs was put on leave.
Who knows? The Football Association of Wales have put the whole Giggs situation on the backburner amid their manager’s ongoing legal case. The FAW did not want any distractions before the Euros. But will it – or can it – address their managerial situation after the tournament with vital World Cup qualifying games resuming in September? It would be no surprise if Page remained at the helm.