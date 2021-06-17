How Wales have defied off-field uncertainty to make flying start to Euro 2020

The Dragons have four points from their opening two games.

How Wales have defied off-field uncertainty to make flying start to Euro 2020

Wales are on the brink of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020 after beating Turkey 2-0 in Baku on Wednesday.

Robert Page’s side have four points from two games ahead of meeting Group A leaders Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency examines how Wales have achieved against the backdrop of a difficult pre-tournament build-up when manager Ryan Giggs was put on leave.

So what exactly happened before the Euros?

Wales players celebrate after beating Hungary to qualify for Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

What is the situation with Ryan Giggs?

Wales manager Ryan Giggs faces a January trial date (Peter Byrne/PA)

How has it affected Wales?

Wales have kept on winning under interim manager Robert Page (Nick Potts/PA)

How have they been successful?

Aaron Ramsey (left) and captain Gareth Bale (right) remain key to Wales’ success (Tolga Bozoglu/AP)

What does the future hold?

Who knows? The Football Association of Wales have put the whole Giggs situation on the backburner amid their manager’s ongoing legal case. The FAW did not want any distractions before the Euros. But will it – or can it – address their managerial situation after the tournament with vital World Cup qualifying games resuming in September? It would be no surprise if Page remained at the helm.

