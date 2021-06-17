Transfer rumours: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd bid for Kieran Trippier

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly had an initial bid for full-back Kieran Trippier turned down by Atletico Madrid. According to The Guardian, the Spanish club want close to £35million for the 30-year-old England defender, who played a key role in helping Atletico secure the LaLiga title.

Sander Berge‘s desire to play Champions League football could push Sheffield United into accepting a bid from Arsenal for the Norway midfielder. The Sheffield Star reports the Blades could relax their demand that the majority of Berge’s £35m asking price is paid upfront, in order to prevent the issue from overshadowing the team’s preparations for next season.

Social media round-up

#AFC reject Aston Villa’s £25m Emile Smith Rowe bid – and Real Madrid are plotting a swap https://t.co/Tnva8GbAzd pic.twitter.com/m1njCZAetD — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 16, 2021

Players to watch