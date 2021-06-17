England v India day two: Late wickets put Heather Knight’s side in charge

England took five wickets for 16 runs in the final 45 minutes of play to take charge of the one-off Test against India in Bristol.

Seventeen-year-old Shafali Verma was dismissed just four runs short of a momentous century for India and her dismissal sparked the collapse which gave England a 209-run lead.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day two.

The future is bright

Teenager Shafali Verma struck an impressive 96 on debut, falling agonisingly short of a maiden Test century (Zac Goodwin/PA)

On England’s side, 22-year-old debutant Sophia Dunkley brought up her maiden Test half-century in the morning session and was 74 not out when Heather Knight declared with England 396 for nine. It was an impressive display from Dunkley, who was only awarded her first central contract earlier this month.

England’s bowling

After striking 95 with the bat in England’s first innings, Knight’s decision to bring herself on to bowl in the final hour of play proved a crucial one as she went on to take two wickets for just one run in a six-over spell.

India’s spinners had looked the more dangerous of their bowling options in the first innings, but England had included just one front line spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, with Mady Villiers and Sarah Glenn both included in the wider squad, but not included in the final XI.

It was a difficult task for England’s seamers, but Knight and Ecclestone found decisive breakthroughs at the end to gain control.

The pitch

The pitch was a focal point of discussions before the Test match after it was revealed it was previously used for a Gloucestershire T20 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Although it did not play a significant role on the opening day, Thursday provided a flat track that did not offer anything to the seam bowlers, with very little movement from the red Kookaburra after the first few overs.

Over rate

India had laboured through their overs on the opening day, with eight lost from the first day’s play, and it was a similar story on day two. The tourists took their time getting through their overs, but the game sped up when England took their turn in the field.

India’s batting

India’s Smriti Mandhana (left) and Shafali Verma put on 167 for the first wicket (Zac Goodwin/PA)