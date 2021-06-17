Dan Evans eases past Adrian Mannarino to reach first Queen’s Club quarter-final

British number one Dan Evans reached his first Queen’s Club quarter-final with a straight-sets victory over Adrian Mannarino at the cinch Championships.

The 31-year-old, ranked a career-high 25 in the world, battled past Frenchman Mannarino 6-4 7-6 (7).

In doing so Evans joined Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper in quarter-finals, meaning three British players have reached the last eight at Queen’s for the first time in the Open era.

Evans said: “It felt like a high-level match. I’m just pleased to have come through.

“He’s good on grass, I knew it was going to be a difficult match but I didn’t envisage it being that tight and I obviously didn’t want it that tight.”

Evans looked in for an easy afternoon when he took the first eight points of the match but Mannarino, the world number 42, proved a tricky customer once he settled.

Evans added: “It was a tough match mentally more than anything, to try and hold on and hold my nerve at the end as well, I was down set point.

“I didn’t seize the moment very well at 3-2, I don’t think I got off the ground. It’s difficult to play your game, go after it, you want to be safe sometimes and make him miss.

“I thought I did a good job of playing my game in the end and came up with some good serves when I needed them.”