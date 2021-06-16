Jack Grealish desperate to face Scotland and prove to Europe how good he is

England playmaker Jack Grealish is desperate to play against Scotland and prove to Europe how good he is.

After years of speculation following his switch of allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, injury withdrawals led the 25-year-old to finally get his maiden call-up and win the first of seven senior caps.

Grealish made the Euros squad after a shin injury disrupted the end of his season and was named the man of the match in the final warm-up friendly against Romania.

Jack Grealish starred in England’s final warm-up game against Romania (Lee Smith/PA)

Grealish remained an unused substitute in the Group D opener but the Aston Villa captain hopes to make his major tournament bow against Scotland on Friday.

“I’m so desperate just to get on the pitch and prove to people just how good I am,” he told talkSPORT.

Grealish (left) has been training away from the main England group (Nick Potts/PA)

“Not even just in this tournament, I’ve made a name for myself (in other big games) during my career. I’m desperate to be involved.

“But the main thing is the team get the three points and carry on our good start.”