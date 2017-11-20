Sean Maitland and Fraser Brown back fit for Scotland’s clash with Australia

Sean Maitland and Fraser Brown have handed Scotland coach Gregor Townsend a fresh boost by declaring themselves fit for Saturday’s clash with Australia.

Saracens wing Maitland and Glasgow hooker Brown missed Scotland’s recent clashes with Samoa and New Zealand with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

But the pair – who boast 28 caps apiece – will rejoin Townsend’s group for this weekend’s showdown with the Wallabies at BT Murrayfield.

Having pushed the All Blacks so close on Saturday, the addition of former British and Irish Lion Maitland and first-choice hooker Brown is more welcome news for the Dark Blues.

Maitland last featured for Scotland against France in this year’s Six Nations, when a rib injury sustained in a mid-championship return to club duty brought an end to his involvement.

He went on to represent Saracens en route to their Champions Cup triumph, but another sequence of untimely injuries saw him miss the final as well as the chance of an international return on the Scots’ summer tour.

Brown played a prominent part in Scotland’s summer tour, starting the national team’s historic win over this Saturday’s opponents in Sydney and coming off the bench in the first and third Tests against Italy in Singapore and Fiji in Suva.