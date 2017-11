Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died aged 49.

The WTA announced the news on Monday morning in a Twitter post.

It is with deep sadness that the WTA announces the passing on Sunday, November 19, of Jana Novotna, aged 49. https://t.co/lNeCs3xLcQ pic.twitter.com/nE9uV3sgs5 — WTA (@WTA) November 20, 2017

Novotna won the Wimbledon women’s singles title in 1998 and was beaten by Steffi Graf in the 1993 final.