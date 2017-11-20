Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Speculation about Danny Rose’s future at Tottenham continues to mount with the Mirror reporting that Manchester United will be offering the London club £40million for the left-back in January. The paper adds that Luke Shaw could be heading to the capital as part of the deal.

A big money transfer involving Harry Kane has been talked about but the 24-year-old is fully committed to Tottenham, according to the Evening Standard. The paper reports he wants to spend his “entire career” in north London, despite potential interest from clubs including Barcelona.

Bournemouth are eyeing up Reading left-back Omar Richards, according to a report in the Sun. The 19-year-old has only just broken into the first team for the Royals but Eddie Howe is looking to take the youngster on in the January transfer window, according to the paper.

Daniel Sturridge could be on his way out of Anfield as he hopes to get more regular first-team football, according to the Mirror. The 28-year-old is hoping for more game time ahead of England’s World Cup campaign next summer, with the paper reporting a loan deal may be a possibility.

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge could be heading for the exit door (Martin Rickett/Empics)

Manchester City could make a move for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, according to Don Balon. It follows Lionel Messi objecting to the Algerian joining Barcelona, it is reported.

Patrick van Aanholt is on the radar of Manchester City as cover for the injured Benjamin Mendy, the Sun reports.