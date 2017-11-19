Watford will not listen to offers for Marco Silva

Watford are unwilling to release Marco Silva to Everton at any price, sources close to the Hertfordshire club say.

Reports on Sunday suggest the Merseysiders are preparing to make an increased offer to the Hornets to secure the highly-rated Portuguese boss, as they seek a successor for Ronald Koeman.

But it is understood Watford are unwilling to listen to offers.

Ronald Koeman was dismissed by Everton last month (Peter Byrne/PA)

Press Association Sport understands Silva is determined to leave, but is reluctant to resign.

Everton sacked Koeman in October, with David Unsworth having been placed in caretaker charge at Goodison Park.

David Unsworth is in caretaker charge at Goodison (Steven Paston/PA)

Silva, who will take charge of Watford in Sunday’s Premier League match at home to West Ham, said on Friday: “I don’t know about an offer or not, or what’s happened.

“It’s for the board, the owners to talk to each other about the situation. For me it’s a normal situation. What’s most important in this moment is the game (against) West Ham.

“I look at this situation like when a player performs well, and (another club) tries to approach the owner or club.

Marco Silva is unwilling to resign as Hornets boss (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I have read many things during the week – that I didn’t want to talk to anybody; after that I want (to talk).

“Who I need to talk with is my owner, my board, my players as well: no one else. I do my job normally, and have since I’ve come here.

“I don’t want to talk about Everton. It’s not the club where I work. It’s a big club, nothing more.

“I am committed every day I work for the club.”

Silva was also asked if there was a chance Sunday’s match could be his last as Watford’s manager and responded: “Why are you sure about that? Really, I don’t know.”