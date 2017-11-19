Rhys Priestland does not expect to retain number 10 shirt for All Blacks clash

Rhys Priestland feels that it will be “a big surprise” if he is involved in Wales’ clash against world champions New Zealand next Saturday.

Priestland, though, could not have done a lot more as a shining light of Wales’ gloomy display in beating Six Nations wannabes Georgia 13-6.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland made 14 changes to face Georgia, including a first Test start for Bath fly-half Priestland since the 2015 World Cup, and further wholesale switches are now anticipated.

Wales congratulate @GeorgianRugby after their tenacious performance this afternoon in Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/RBJbx5BH6G — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 18, 2017

The All Blacks have beaten Wales 29 times in succession and are undefeated against them since December 1953.

Gatland will be widely expected to recall Dan Biggar in the number 10 shirt, plus stars like full-back Leigh Halfpenny, lock Alun Wyn Jones and number eight Taulupe Faletau as Wales face what will be a Herculean task.

“We will wait and see, I won’t hold my breath,” Priestland said, when asked about his hopes of facing New Zealand.

“It will be a big surprise if I am involved next week.

Wales centre Owen Watkin said the performance wasn’t ideal, but the result was the important thing after tonight’s bruising victory against @GeorgianRugby. pic.twitter.com/SaILmFN5lz — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 18, 2017

“I am not too sure how much of a bearing this game (Georgia) will have on next week. There were a lot of changes for this game, and there will be a lot of changes again.

“We have been in this situation before when we have perhaps under-performed in the game against a tier two nation and everyone is doom and gloom.

“And then, changes happen and the boys up their game, because if you don’t up your game against the All Blacks it is going to be a very tough day at the office. I don’t think this will have much of a bearing on next week, to be honest.”

Wales failed to build on the promise of an attacking first-half display against Georgia, being dragged into an arm-wrestle by a heavyweight opposition pack whose scrummaging superiority left the home side in set-piece disarray.

It was a special moment for Wales debutant @elliotdee2 and his family yesterday in Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/AlZrIwAObf — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 19, 2017

“Against a team as physical and with such a dominant set-piece as Georgia, we have to realise that taking someone out in the air or throwing a loose offload, something like that, the consequences of that,” Priestland added.

“They get a penalty or scrum, get a penalty from that, they kick to touch and you are not likely to see the ball for the next five or six minutes. All credit to Georgia, that is what they came and did.

“We knew what they were coming to do. It is very disappointing that we let them dictate the game that way.

“I am obviously pleased to be back here. I wish it had been a little bit different feeling afterwards.

“We did well to hold them out in the end, but we have got to question how we let them in and put ourselves under so much pressure.

“That was disappointing, and something we are going to have to speak long and hard about this week because with the All Blacks around the corner, you give them those opportunities and you are coming away conceding seven points.”