Liam Williams faces battle to be fit for Wales’ clash with New Zealand

Star back Liam Williams could be a fitness concern for Wales ahead of next Saturday’s clash against world champions New Zealand.

Williams, whose counter-attacking brilliance shredded the All Blacks for an unforgettable British and Irish Lions try scored by Sean O’Brien in the first Test five months ago, went off in a dour 13-6 victory over Georgia.

While Wales head coach Warren Gatland is upbeat about Lions flanker Justin Tipuric’s prospects of being fit after a thigh injury has so far sidelined him this autumn, Williams might face a fitness battle.

“I’m not sure about Liam Williams,” Gatland said, when asked about injuries during his post-match press conference. “He is hobbling around.”

Full-back or wing Williams is Wales’ most dangerous strike runner, and he will be integral to Gatland’s plans of upsetting New Zealand.

The All Blacks boast 29 successive victories in the fixture.