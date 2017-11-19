5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Manchester City continue to fly solo at the top of the Premier League after making it 10 straight victories against Leicester.

The big game of the weekend saw Arsenal claim derby honours against Tottenham, who were the only one of the leading teams not to win, while Chelsea’s 4-0 victory over West Brom increased the pressure on Tony Pulis.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.

Gunning for north London supremacy

NORTH LONDON IS ???? Have a good weekend gunners!!!! ? pic.twitter.com/mnH2tOXCLM — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) November 19, 2017

The slide in Arsenal’s fortunes in recent seasons has undoubtedly been made worse for Gunners’ fans by an upwardly mobile Tottenham.

The fact Saturday’s 2-0 victory came just when football seemed to have decided Spurs were officially the foremost club in north London made it especially sweet.

Yes Arsene Wenger’s side rode their luck but they now sit only one point behind their much-lauded opponents after a first Premier League win against them since March 2014. Things at the Emirates suddenly do not look so bad after all.

Salah can’t stop scoring

Mohamed Salah scored twice during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Southampton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Another brace in the 3-0 victory over Southampton took his tally to nine from 12 games – no one in Premier League history has done better.

Chelsea fans will have different emotions having seen their club let Salah go for £12million less than two years ago and the Egyptian looks to be another example of impatience costing the Blues.

Key men back for United

One goal and one assist means @PaulPogba is today's #MUFC Man of the Match – #Pogback in some style! pic.twitter.com/PazMwKu8qe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2017

City’s eight-point lead already looks very unlikely to be overhauled but Manchester United’s hopes of catching their neighbours look a little more rosy after Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle and the return of two big names.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have got the biggest reaction when he came on as a substitute after seven months out with a cruciate ligament injury but it was the influence of Paul Pogba that really stood out.

The midfielder divides opinion and can be infuriatingly inconsistent but there is no doubt he offers an X-factor that United have badly missed.

Burnley matching the best

Sean Dyche’s Burnley kept a third successive clean sheet in their 2-0 victory over Swansea (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The top seven has a familiar look to it aside from Burnley, who sit level on points with Arsenal and Liverpool. Their success is built on defensive solidity.

They have conceded more than once in only two of 12 Premier League games so far and kept six clean sheets.

Misery for Moyes

David Moyes had an unhappy debut as West Ham boss (John Walton/PA)

Moyes began the job with a point to prove to West Ham’s sceptical supporters and a 2-0 defeat by Watford will do nothing to silence the doubters. The result leaves the Hammers in the relegation zone.

Moyes will be all too aware that, if they do not pick up points from their next two games against Leicester and Everton, they then face fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.