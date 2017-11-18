Menu

Advertising

Watch as LeBron James sends Austin down the Rivers

UK Sport | Published:

LA Clipper was left helpless as his side were beaten in Cleveland

It was another stand-out night for Cleveland’s LeBron James on Friday as he scored 39 points in an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

On a night of exceptional pieces of skill, from Dwyane Wade’s behind-the-back pass to DeAndre Jordan’s dunking, this from ‘King James’ stole the show.

In the fourth quarter he faced up to Austin Rivers and quite simply put him on ice skates before finishing at the basket.

? @kingjames

A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News