Watch as LeBron James sends Austin down the Rivers

It was another stand-out night for Cleveland’s LeBron James on Friday as he scored 39 points in an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

On a night of exceptional pieces of skill, from Dwyane Wade’s behind-the-back pass to DeAndre Jordan’s dunking, this from ‘King James’ stole the show.

In the fourth quarter he faced up to Austin Rivers and quite simply put him on ice skates before finishing at the basket.