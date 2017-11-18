Six-try Wasps claim bonus-point win over Newcastle

Christian Wade’s double helped Wasps claim an entertaining 40-10 bonus-point win over Newcastle Falcons at a chilly Ricoh Arena.

The hosts scored three early tries to surge into a 19-3 lead in the first 20 minutes, then survived a poor second quarter to secure the points with three unanswered tries in the second half.

And with their early-season injury crisis now behind them – Kyle Eastmond, Gaby Lovobalavu and Kearnan Myall were the latest returnees – this result also served notice that last season’s Premiership finalists are on the move.

FT: @WaspsRugby 40-10 @FalconsRugby Dean Richards' side keep in touch in the first 40, but Wasps cut loose in the second half and score some blistering tries ???#WASvNEW #AvivaPrem pic.twitter.com/NVkJ5RPflI — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) November 18, 2017

Wasps made the best possible start by scoring three tries during a scintillating opening.

Flying winger Wade was on the board in the second minute with a try which Gopperth converted, after the former Falcon had previously created the opportunity with a sublime offload.

And after Toby Flood’s penalty got the visitors underway, Willie le Roux’s arcing break left Wade with the simplest of finishes for his second score.

The third try was a brilliant solo effort from Eastmond, who the home support would have been delighted to see playing his first game since February.

The England centre stepped his way past Newcastle’s defence before accelerating 30 metres to the corner for a try which Gopperth converted.

Great to see this guy run out ahead of kick off, welcome back @kyle_eastmond7! pic.twitter.com/1xGy2RnvH8 — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) November 18, 2017

Newcastle then began to take control of the game, as Wasps were guilty of over-ambition and missing too many tackles.

Only Wade’s last-ditch intervention prevented Gary Graham going over, but the Falcons did soon claim an opening try, created by Josh Matavesi’s powerful break and finished by lock Sean Robinson.

Eastmond’s brave tackle then denied the deadly Sinoti Sinoti in the corner and sent the hosts into the interval with a nine-point advantage, which James Haskell’s converted try immediately after the restart extended by a further seven.

FULLTIME: Wasps 40-10 Falcons Six tries for the men in black and gold and the full five-point haul as they beat @FalconsRugby in @premrugby at the @RicohArena ! ? pic.twitter.com/AJSrUFgGFX — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) November 18, 2017

The hosts looked to have added a fifth score, only for the TMO to correctly rule Ashley Johnson’s simple draw-and-give scoring pass to Le Roux forward.

However, the score did soon arrive through Fijian replacement Lovobalavu, who got on the end of a 50-metre break from Joe Simpson to record his first Premiership try.

Chris Harris’ midfield break then nearly sent Juan-Pablo Socino over for the Falcons, before the hosts collected a sixth try through a scorching long-range finish from wing Josh Bassett.

Gopperth’s conversion took Wasps to the 40-point mark and rewarded the home side’s increased control after the break.