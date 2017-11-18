Menu

Sergio Aguero posts mysterious tweet before Leicester clash

UK Sport

The Argentina international was on the bench for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero posted a cryptic tweet ahead of Manchester City’s clash at Leicester.

Aguero declared himself fit for the Premier League leaders’ trip to the King Power, despite going to hospital while on international duty with Argentina because of a dizzy spell.

He was named on the bench for the Leicester game and posted a series of facepalm emojis and the word ‘tranquilo’ – which translates to calm.

The timing of Aguero’s tweet – 1.51pm – was unusual for a player involved in a 3pm kick-off.

