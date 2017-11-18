Scotland come up just short in thriller against world champions New Zealand

A moment of New Zealand magic denied Scotland a famous victory in a pulsating contest at BT Murrayfield.

With the game firmly in the balance, Sonny Bill Williams broke through the midfield before offloading to Damian McKenzie, who fed Beauden Barret to maintain the All Blacks’ hold over Scotland with a 22-17 win.

Stuart Hogg made a brilliant dart for the line in the dying moments, but was tackled metres short to close out a brilliant performance from Gregor Townsend’s side.

New Zealand have never lost to the Dark Blues, and that piece of history looked under threat after Jonny Gray’s try pulled the scores back to 15-10 at one point in the second half, but Barrett’s try put them out of sight despite Huw Jones giving the home crowd fresh hope.

Genuinely gutted for Scotland, great game and advert for the game!! — mike tindall (@miketindall13) November 18, 2017

Star man – Stuart Hogg

All Blacks fly-half Barrett showed glimpses of why he is rated the best number 10 in the world. He got on the end of a brilliant break to score his side’s third try and produced a match-saving tackle on Hogg in the closing moments. But the man he denied just shaded it. Hogg was always a threat and often had the tourists on the back foot, while his kick ahead for Scotland’s third touchdown and brilliant late burst for the try-line had the Murrayfield crowd on the edge of their seats.

Hogg’s scintillating break as the clock ticked down had everyone at Murrayfield holding their breath. The jet-heeled Scottish full-back carved through the All Blacks’ line and only Barrett’s last-gasp tackle 10 yards from his line denied Scotland a third try, which would have taken them level with a conversion to come. Jones’ touchdown for Scotland and New Zealand’s brilliantly executed third try, scored by Barrett, showed Test match rugby at its best, but, for one heart-stopping moment, Hogg appeared destined for the corner.

Scotland kept waiting

0 – None of the current @Scotlandteam squad were born the last time they avoided defeat against the @AllBlacks – a 25-25 draw in 1983 – while Wyatt Crockett and Jerome Kaino are the only players in the All Blacks touring squad to be born before that clash. Distant. — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) November 18, 2017

The first match between Scotland and New Zealand took place in Inverleith, Edinburgh, in 1905 and the tourists ran out 12-7 winners. More than a century later and the Scots are still waiting for that elusive first win. They have managed two draws – both at Murrayfield, in 1964 and 1983 – but the other 29 meetings between the two nations have all been won by the men in black. The Scots are getting closer though. Their 22-17 defeat in this encounter is their narrowest defeat since a 21-18 defeat at Eden Park, Auckland, in 1990.

Scotland v Australia, Murrayfield, Test match, Saturday, November 25

Wales v New Zealand, Principality Stadium, Test match, Saturday, November 25