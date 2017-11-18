Advertising
LeBron James inspires Cleveland Cavaliers to victory over Los Angeles Clippers
LeBron James was an unsurprising hero for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they continued to find their feet in the NBA with a 118-113 overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers.The Cavs, beaten in last season’s NBA finals, had made a shaky start to this campaign but James plundered 39 points and 14 rebounds to inspire …
LeBron James was an unsurprising hero for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they continued to find their feet in the NBA with a 118-113 overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Cavs, beaten in last season’s NBA finals, had made a shaky start to this campaign but James plundered 39 points and 14 rebounds to inspire a fourth win on the spin, though it was far from clear-cut.
The Cavs did not take the lead until the first minute of the additional period against a side who have now lost their last seven games.
The San Antonio Spurs overturned a 23-point deficit to come out 104-101 winners over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
LaMarcus Aldridge sank 26 points as the Thunder relinquished a second big lead of the season, having also surrendered an 18-point advantage earlier this month.
The Indiana Pacers also rallied, coming back from 22 points down to beat the Detroit Pistons 107-100, while the Toronto Raptors continue to have the number of the New York Knicks as a 107-84 win was their eighth in a row against the Knicks.
Kemba Walker threw 47 points but was still on the losing side as the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 123-120 while the Denver Nuggets racked up their highest points tally of the season with a 146-114 thumping of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a 118-107 success over the Utah Jazz, the Miami Heat held off the Washington Wizards 91-88, the Minnesota Timberwolves downed the Dallas Mavericks 111-87, the Phoenix Suns were 122-113 winners over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 86-82.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.