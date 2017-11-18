England claim fifth straight win over Australia at Twickenham

England claimed a fifth straight win over Australia in a titanic, and controversial, tussle at Twickenham.

Not since the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stage exit have England lost to the Wallabies, who will be frustrated that marginal decisions went in England’s favour as late tries from Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May and Danny Care put a gloss on the 30-6 scoreline.

Elliot Daly’s score owed much to a fortuitous bounce, while Australia head coach Michael Cheika was left seething at a number of other decisions.

Tweet of the match

Score doesn’t reflect the game.. well done both teams.. @qantaswallabies finish the tour well boys ???????????????? — Matt Giteau ???????? (@giteau_rugby) November 18, 2017

Former Australia back Matt Giteau (@giteau_rugby) thought the game was closer than the score.

Star man – Chris Robshaw

Chris Robshaw had a strong game especially in defence (Nigel French/PA)

The England captain as the hosts exited the 2015 Rugby World Cup at the pool stage was at his talismanic best. He switched flanks when Sam Underhill went off early on, but continued to excel in defence.

The only blot was a late tackle on Kurtley Beale which was a penalty, when it should have been a yellow card. Honourable mentions for Courtney Lawes and Joe Launchbury.

Moment of the match

Australia might have scored after Samu Kerevi tore through England and his pass was dropped by Tevita Kuridrani with the try-line gaping.

England broke and George Ford’s kick bounced fortuitously – the Television Match Official ruled in England’s favour after a lengthy deliberation – for Daly to hack on and touch down.

Speedy winger a star in the making

Marika Koroibete made a lot of good tackles including this one on Maro Itoje (Nigel French/PA)

Fiji rugby league international Marika Koroibete made quite an impression. The pace of May and England’s back three was a talking point coming into the match, with May’s times comparing favourably to Usain Bolt’s.

But Koroibete was faster at Twickenham. He made his Test debut in September against Argentina and showed his searing pace here, in both attack and defence.

Who’s up next?

England beat Samoa 28-9 the last time they played them in November 2014 (Adam Davy/PA)

England v Samoa, Twickenham, Test match, Saturday, November 25

Scotland v Australia, Murrayfield, Test match, Saturday, November 25