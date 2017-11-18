David Goffin stuns favourite Roger Federer in three sets to reach London final

Roger Federer’s bid for a seventh ATP Finals title came to an end after a shock defeat by David Goffin.

The Swiss superstar was a big favourite to claim the end-of-season crown due to the absences of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, and the early withdrawal of Rafael Nadal, as well as his own stunning form this year.

Federer had only lost four matches in 2017 but defeat number five – Goffin triumphed 2-6 6-3 6-4 – denied him the chance to register an eighth title of the year, and a 96th career victory.

The world number two had not had everything his own way at the O2 this week, having dropped sets against both Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic in the round-robin stages.

But it appeared to be business as usual as Federer breezed through the first set in just 33 minutes.

Indeed, this had the makings of a mismatch from the moment Federer converted a fifth break point in the very first game.

Another break came in the fifth and the 19-time grand slam winner ominously served out the opening set to love with a thunderous ace.

However, Goffin, who had only ever taken two sets off Federer in their six previous meetings, had the temerity to break early in the second.

The seventh seed proved that was no fluke by comfortably serving out the set as hitherto unseen errors suddenly crept into Federer’s game.

Into a decider, then, and Goffin secured a break in the third game which he never looked like relinquishing.

(Tim Ireland/AP)

Back-to-back aces settled the nerves for the Belgian as he served out to secure victory.

“That was such a special moment and something I cannot describe,” Goffin said afterwards.

“It was just I was feeling the ball well, I was nervous at the start of the match but felt better in the second and the serve was there, because I was nervous in the last game.

“But I hit some great serves and some great forehands, and it was my day.”