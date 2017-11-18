Menu

Blow for John Stones as hamstring injury rules him out for up to six weeks

The England international was injured during the Premier League win at Leicester

Manchester City defender John Stones is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Stones pulled up just before the half hour of City’s 2-0 win at Leicester and was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

John Stones
(Mike Egerton/PA)

Guardiola said: “He will be out for a long time, four to six weeks I think.”

Vincent Kompany started the match after being sidelined since August with a calf problem, while Nicolas Otamendi was suspended.

