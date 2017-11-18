5 talking points ahead of England’s World Cup quarter-final

England are 80 minutes away from the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals and standing in their way are the relatively unknowns of Papua New Guinea.

Here, we take a look at the major talking points surrounding a fixture that has caught the imagination of a nation.

More than a sport, it’s a religion

Chance of an upset

Lebanon’s heroics against Tonga, who had shocked New Zealand in the group stages, will put England on their guard. Papua New Guinea threatened to spring an upset against England in the opening game of the 2008 World Cup in Townsville before going down 32-22 and they will go into the game full of confidence after winning all three group games.

Two former Leeds hookers among the dangers

The Kumuls have a nucleus of the PNG Hunters team that enjoyed Queensland Cup success in 2017 while former Leeds hookers James Segeyaro and Paul Aiton will provide them with crucial NRL and Super League experience. With a third specialist hooker in their 17-man squad in Kurt Baptiste, Aiton will play at loose forward in what could be his last international appearance.

England expects

England feel they have been building steadily for the knockout stages and coach Wayne Bennett looks to have finally settled on the spine of his team, with Gareth Widdop revelling in his old full-back role and Kevin Brown making the most of his opportunity to form an exciting half-back partnership with Luke Gale. Talismanic forward Sam Burgess returns from injury to complete the final piece of the jigsaw.

One eye on the final

New Zealand’s failure to top their group provided England with the easier route to the final while the less than impressive win by Tonga over Lebanon will further encourage Bennett’s men, who must not take their eyes off the ball and avoid the threat of complacency against Papua New Guinea.