Wales v Georgia talking points

Wales and Georgia meet for the first time in international rugby union history when they clash at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the talking points heading into the game.

Is a much-changed Wales team the right call from head coach Warren Gatland?

TEAM NEWS ??????? @dan_lydiate will captain Wales as one of 14 personnel changes for this Saturday's #UASeries meeting with @GeorgianRugby in Cardiff. #WALvGEO pic.twitter.com/jkmfhZjW8i — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 16, 2017

Unquestionably, yes. With a battle for World Cup seedings not an issue as the 2019 pools are already drawn up, and no Six Nations points at stake, this season’s autumn Tests offer Gatland a rare opportunity to assess different combinations. Strength in depth will be key by the time Wales launch their next World Cup campaign, so he needs to look closely at young talent like Owen Watkin, Leon Brown, Adam Beard, Sam Cross and Seb Davies. Gatland knows all about his senior players, and the rookies now have a gilt-edged chance to showcase their talent in the Test arena.

Rhys Priestland renaissance

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland will start for Wales against Georgia on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

Is Sam Cross a seven made in heaven?

Advertising

?️ WRU TV – We hear from the latest three Welsh internationals @SCrossy @LeonBrown14 @owenwatkinn Huge moment for this trio yesterday – llongyfarchiadau! pic.twitter.com/DxK25hBjdB — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 12, 2017

Wales’ number seven shirt has been the property of Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric during the past half a dozen seasons, but with both of them currently injured, Saturday’s encounter hands a chance to Olympic silver medallist Cross. A sevens specialist who helped Great Britain to a podium finish at last year’s Rio Games, his professional 15-a-side experience is so far limited to just three games. But Cross’ regional team the Ospreys and Wales boss Gatland believe he possesses considerable talent that could help him excel in the expanded code. Fifteen months after Rio, he is back in the spotlight.

Wales’ autumn struggles against lower-ranked teams

Sam Davies (left) kicked a late drop-goal to give Wales victory over Japan last season (David Davies/PA)

Advertising

Can Georgia strengthen their claim for Six Nations entry?

#TheLelos enjoying good weather in #Cardiff with little drills ahead of captains run at @principalitysta pic.twitter.com/oLjdAZFd9H — Georgian Rugby Union (@GeorgianRugby) November 17, 2017

Georgia have made impressive and sustained progress under their New Zealand head coach Milton Haig. Since the last World Cup in 2015, they have beaten Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Canada (twice) and the United States, yet there remains no real sign of Six Nations status being discussed at any serious level. Italy’s annual struggle to make an impression on the tournament has undoubtedly made them vulnerable, so all Georgia can do is keep banging on the door, and a showpiece game against Wales offers a golden opportunity to further test the hinges.