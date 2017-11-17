Menu

Peter Wright puts on a show for Children in Need

UK Sport | Published:

Extrovert darts player sports bold new haircut

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright is no stranger to the hairdressers’ chair – his wife Jo prepares a new do for him every day.

The world number two has paid tribute to the dead with a poppy cut before, as well as wearing every colour imaginable in almost every combination imaginable.

And, on Friday, ahead of his Grand Slam semi-final with Glen Durrant, he pulled out all the stops to do his bit for Children in Need.

Quite whether Pudsey Bear has hit a 180, as indicated by Wright’s hair, remains to be seen, though.

