Mike Blair encourages Scotland to embrace All Blacks challenge

Scotland skills coach Mike Blair is relishing the challenge of proving themselves when they take on a strong New Zealand side this weekend.

The All Blacks selected a near-full strength side to travel to BT Murrayfield on Saturday to the delight of the Scottish coaching setup.

The Dark Blues have made no secret of their desire to test themselves against the best in the world and gauge how far they have come as a side after a stunning win over Australia in the summer.

ICYMI | Here is your #AllBlacks 23 named to take on Scotland this Sunday NZT. What do YOU think of the team? READ MORE: https://t.co/umY9lH6CKZ#SCOvNZL #VistaNT pic.twitter.com/1p0U7yly8j — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 17, 2017

Blair was particularly delighted to see coach Steve Hansen name such a strong side – with players such as Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read included – despite a busy schedule which saw them take on a France XV on Tuesday, three days after a Test.

“It’s great for Scottish rugby and great for the players going out there to play against the best team and a lot of the best individuals in the world,” the former Scotland skipper said.

“It’s great for our crowd to see them but it’s a fantastic opportunity for us to mark ourselves up against them and see where exactly we are.

WATCH | Scotland captain John Barclay looks ahead to the match with New Zealand tomorrow and looks back on his debut against them 10 years ago #AsOne pic.twitter.com/UBMj66UMRE — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 17, 2017

“We’ve had some fantastic results – we beat Australia in the summer – but we’re chuffed to bits with the team they’ve put out.”

He added: “Right across the board they’ve got world class players and if we give them time and quick ball, and let them run through their phases it will be a long day.

“We’ve had a lot of work this week after the Samoa game to try and tweak a few things in both attack and defensively so there will be some improvements this week.”

WATCH | The #AllBlacks reflect on France XV match and look ahead to the Scotland Test this Sunday NZT. FULL TEAM: https://t.co/umY9lH6CKZ pic.twitter.com/kK8F2EHnbK — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 17, 2017

Scotland kicked off their international season with an entertaining, if slightly unconvincing, 44-38 win over Samoa last weekend and Blair is under no illusions that a similar performance will spell danger against the back-to-back world champions, who have set the standard for so long in the sport.

He said: “We were pleased with some of the aspects of our play (last week) but to play against New Zealand you will need to lift your performance anyway, and we as a group are aware that we have to play to the best of our ability to be in with a chance of winning test matches whoever you play against.

“There’s been a step up in focus and there will need to be a step up in performance as well.”

Remember this?… a full BT Murrayfield in full voice! The Scotland team are ready to face the Haka, are you? Sound on ? pic.twitter.com/3qsOAE0qA6 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 16, 2017

However with the potential history that could be created in Edinburgh on Saturday – Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks – Blair says the squad will not be lacking for motivation.

“International rugby and playing for Scotland gets a lot of the players really excited anyway,” he said. “This is one of the biggest games of the year, playing the number one ranked team in the world in front of a sell out crowd.

“It’s going to be a really big one so there will be a lot of focus, but these guys (already) get excited for playing for Scotland and this takes it up a notch.”