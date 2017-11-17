Malan hits century in Ashes warm-up match as England remain on course to win

England encountered bumps on the road but are still bang on course for a resounding win over a Cricket Australia XI after Dawid Malan’s hundred in their final Ashes warm-up match.

Malan (109) became the second centurion of this tour, sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 163 with Joe Root (83) in a first innings which realised 515 all out despite one of England’s trademark collapses at the Tony Ireland Stadium.

Then with a mammoth lead of 265 in the bank, their seamers drew a blank as the hosts – even with usual opener Nick Larkin out of this match after breaking his finger in the field – put on a seamless 80 for none on the way to a more fragile 121 for three by stumps on day three.

Larkin’s replacement Ryan Gibson did most to hinder England’s progress, falling just a run short of his second first-class 50, when he was Moeen Ali’s second victim – bowled sweeping.

It will probably prove of limited significance, save for as a continuation of bad habits, that England earlier frittered away five wickets for 38 runs as Matt Short (four for 103) multiplied by five his career tally of first-class wickets and more than halved his previous average of 91.

Three fell for just a single either side of lunch, including an inconvenient failure for Moeen in what seems sure to be his only innings before the first Test, before Chris Woakes put things right again by engineering a last-wicket stand of 58 with gritty number 11 Mason Crane.

On a day marked elsewhere by the sound and fury surrounding Australia’s curious squad selection for the first two Tests, England had the chance to quietly go about their business.

They would have preferred to see Root head to Brisbane next week with a hundred under his belt – but instead he got an edge down the leg-side off seamer Simon Milenko and fell to a very good diving catch by young wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen.

Jonny Bairstow is another batsman saving some runs for the Tests, fifth out and the first to go for under 20 after spearing a low full toss to mid-on off leg-spinner Daniel Fallins (three for 127).

Malan made no mistake as he posted England’s second century in consecutive days, reaching his milestone from 192 balls.

He hit nine fours in a chanceless hundred, his first in England colours, characterised by unflustered shot selection and some pretty driving off both pace and spin.

Malan still looked a little peeved to be run out when Moeen called him for the single, after his inside-edge into the leg-side off Fallins, and Jake Carder’s direct hit found him short of his ground.

Moeen was bowled through the gate by Short just before lunch, and the off-spinner was on a hat-trick when Craig Overton pushed the first ball of the afternoon straight to short-leg to add a golden duck here to his two noughts in Adelaide last week.

Stuart Broad was caught off a mis-sweep at Short, but Woakes and Crane then dug in.

Carder and Gibson then made a fine start in reply until the left-hander edged an attempted drive at Moeen to slip – and after Will Pucovski went the same way to Crane, the hosts had lost two wickets stuck on their bogey number 87.