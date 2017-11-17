Jurgen Klopp ‘feeling good’ after returning to work at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he “feels really good” on his return to work after he was admitted to hospital earlier this week.

The German underwent a series of checks before being discharged on Wednesday evening.

“I feel really good. I am 50 now – maybe I need to get used to it but I’ve been twice already in a British hospital,” he said at his press conference to preview Saturday’s match against Southampton.

“The NHS is not as bad as you think. I am not ill, which is kind of good news.

“You should not experience as a person in public to go to a hospital – it was not a marketing thing. I had people shouting ‘Klopp is in hospital, did you see him?'”