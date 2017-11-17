Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Jose Mourinho is preparing to make a bid for Chelsea’s David Luiz, the Daily Express reports. The paper claims the Brazilian has fallen out with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after he was left out of the match against United two weeks ago, and says Mourinho could be looking to make a move for the star as early as January.

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch West Ham starlet Domingos Quina, ESPN reports. The website says United have stepped up their interest in the midfielder, and watched him score for Portugal Under-19s against Spain this week.

West Ham midfielder Domingos Quina has alerted the interest of Manchester United with impressive displays for Portugal Under-19s (John Walton/Empics)

Wales boss Chris Coleman could be interested in taking over the managerial position at Sunderland, the Daily Mail reports. The Welsh FA are due to meet this week to discuss Coleman’s future, but the paper says the 47-year-old is Sunderland’s top pick to replace Simon Grayson.

Everton could reportedly face competition from AC Milan for the signature of Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida. The Mirror reports on claims in Ukraine that the Italian side are keen to snap him up when he becomes a free agent in the new year, with Everton also vying for his signature.

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida could be heading to the Premier League as a free agent (Darko Bandic/AP/PA)

Newcastle could sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for just £9 million, it is reported. TalkSPORT says reports in Spain suggest the Dutchman – who has been a long-term target for Newcastle – is on the list of Barca players who could be sold.

Social round-up

