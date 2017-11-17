Finian’s Oscar delivers winning performance at Cheltenham

Finian’s Oscar continued to live up to his high expectations after making it two from two over fences with a poignant success in the Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

After making a winning debut over fences at Chepstow last month, the Colin Tizzard-trained five-year-old defied an 8lb penalty for that success when carrying the colours of his late owner Alan Potts to glory by two and a quarter lengths.

Tizzard said: “He looked like he’d lost it, but then he jumped the last on a long stride and stayed on beautifully. In the end he’s won quite cosily and he always has something left in the locker.

“He’s a beautiful creature and you’ve got to remember he was giving 8lb to good horses.”

Finian's Oscar is a poignant winner of the Steel Plate and Sections Novices' chase in the Potts' colours – Watch LIVE on @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/LRpkPcDyxr — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 17, 2017

Looking to options at the Festival in March, Tizzard said: “The JLT is attractive at this stage, but a fast-run Arkle might as well and that is the more prestigious race.

“I think with how he quickened up, he could be an Arkle horse but we don’t need to decide that yet.

“Everyone connected will love that and it’s magical moment for everyone concerned.”

Trainer @sevenbarrows talks to @NdeBoinville and connections after On The Blind Side lands the concluding Grade Two @CheltenhamRaces pic.twitter.com/tHuYmEwtee — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 17, 2017

The pecking order among Nicky Henderson’s newest recruits may still be taking shape, but On The Blind Side demonstrated his talents when claiming a hard-fought success in the Grade Two Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Henderson said of the 9-2 winner: ” He was not travelling as well as he ought to have been. I think the Albert Bartlett it is fair to say is a target. The Challow Hurdle in soft ground is a possibility, as his stamina is strong.

“I would rather mind him as he is a lovely, big horse, but if we can find a way to the Albert Bartlett that would be great.”

A brave performance from Kingswell Theatre who wins the Cross Country Chase @CheltenhamRaces. #TheNovemberMeeting

▶️ https://t.co/7iJOPsvjqx pic.twitter.com/AxHs24MJLV — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) November 17, 2017

Tom Scudamore may not have been the greatest fan of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase heading into the race but that opinion changed when getting Kingswell Theatre, trained by his brother, Michael, home by three quarters of a length.

The winning jockey said: “Having been a cynic of the race for a long time he has given me a tremendous thrill.”

His brother added of the 14-1 winner: “It’s been a long old summer and we have not had a great time of things. To come here and get off the cold list means a lot.

“He’ll probably come back here for the race in December and he could creep into the National, which would be the dream.”

Ride of the day

Crowds look on as @MichaelScu and @tommyscu look back at the big screen @CheltenhamRaces after Kingswell Theatre lands the Cross Country Chase pic.twitter.com/JoPTSdjHRC — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 17, 2017

Tom Scudamore waved his whip in the air as if he had won the Gold Cup following Kingswell Theatre’s triumph in the cross-country chase. The celebration seemed spot on for the occasion, with the eight-year-old given a good attacking ride.

Performance of the day

Finian’s Oscar stayed on well to win at Cheltenham and keep his unbeaten record over fences (Julian Herbert/PA)

Finian’s Oscar had to concede 8lb to some smart rivals on his second start in the extended two-and-a-half-mile novice chase and having looked beaten after being headed over the last he showed his class to battle back and claim a comfortable success.

Quote of the day

The @beaubai trained Magic Dancer follows up his @kemptonparkrace win on Monday with an impressive win @CheltenhamRaces under Richard Patrick pic.twitter.com/Nhe9ayaOnQ — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 17, 2017

Kerry Lee celebrated her first Cheltenham winner after Magic Dancer backed up his recent success at Kempton on Monday: “It’s absolutely magic and I’m so pleased. I’m possibly regarded as training chasers so to train a hurdle winner here is right up there.”