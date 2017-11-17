Advertising
Chris Coleman resigns as Wales boss ahead of expected Sunderland move
Coleman is set to return to club management after five years in international football
Chris Coleman has resigned as Wales manager.
The Football Association of Wales confirmed Coleman’s departure on Friday night, with the 47-year-old expected to be appointed Sunderland manager in the next 48 hours.
FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford said: “We are extremely disappointed to see Chris’ tenure as Wales manager come to an end.”
