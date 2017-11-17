Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry still focused despite Ashes win

Ellyse Perry is fully focused on getting results against England in the final two Twenty20 clashes despite celebrating Australia’s retention of the Ashes in Sydney on Friday.

The hosts chased down a target of 133 runs, thanks largely to a haul of 86 runs from Beth Mooney and four wickets from Megan Schutt, to take an unassailable lead in the multi-format series.

England will twice encounter Australia again in Canberra, and New South Wales-born all-rounder Perry wants to continue the domination.

It's all over in Sydney.



Australia win the #WomensAshes.



A six-wicket win here gives them an unassailable 8-4 lead. pic.twitter.com/9508w3wQGY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 17, 2017

She told BT Sport: “On the whole I thought it was a great performance and we were egged on by an amazing crowd, which was wonderful.

“It’s really nice to win tonight but we’d like to win the next two as well. It’s been a great challenge for us this series and we’ve been fortunate to play some really great cricket and we’ve been consistent.

“To finish off well in Canberra will be very important for us. It’s really nice to retain the Ashes tonight but there’s two more games we’ve got to play well in.

“The performance tonight, Beth Mooney with the bat in particular was outstanding and it’s a very special time for women’s cricket.”

England captain Heather Knight admitted Mooney’s performance clinched the result but reserved praise for Danielle Wyatt, who scored a half-century to aid a first-innings recovery from 16 for four.

“Losing four wickets like that doesn’t win you many games but I’m really proud of Danielle Wyatt and how she fought and got us back in the game,” said Knight.

“Credit to Australia, Beth really played an outstanding innings. She took the game away from us and batted brilliantly. Everything we tried, we just couldn’t get her out.”