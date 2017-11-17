Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl part ways again

Andy Murray has split with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time.

The British number one announced the parting of ways on his official website, describing the move as “mutual”.

Murray has won all three of his grand slam crowns under the guidance of Lendl, winning a second Wimbledon in the second instalment of their partnership.

But in a statement on Friday, Murray said: “I’m thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we’ve had great success and learned a lot as a team.

“My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing.”