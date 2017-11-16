Roger Federer fights back from a set down against Cilic to extend winning streak

Roger Federer came from a set down to take his winning streak to 13 matches with victory over Marin Cilic at the ATP Finals.

The Swiss superstar had already booked his place in the last four at the O2 Arena as he closes in on a record seventh title, and a first since 2011. But Federer still had his winning run – having triumphed at his last two tournaments in Shanghai and Basel – to maintain against the man he beat in the Wimbledon final in July.

A set behind and visibly tiring deep into the second, the 36-year-old could surely have been forgiven for taking a rare defeat on the chin and saving himself for Saturday.

Yet, ever the perfectionist, Federer dug deep to run out a 6-7 (5/7) 6-4 6-1 winner ahead of his 14th semi-final in 15 appearances at the Finals.

With Cilic already eliminated at the group stage and the match a dead rubber, the first set was a distinctly sleepy affair once Cilic had saved three break points in the opening game.

In the almost inevitable tie-break a Federer double fault handed Cilic an early advantage but the world number two quickly repaired the damage.

However, a devastating return and volley gave Cilic set point which he duly secured with a thumping cross-court forehand.

Winning this meeting would have hardly served as revenge for his painful straight-sets defeat just up the road at SW19, but you would not have known it as Cilic celebrated every bludgeoning winner with a pumping clenched fist.

Roger Federer has won his last 13 matches (Adam Davy/PA)

Break points were exchanged, and repelled, at the start of the third but when, in the 10th game, a tired-looking shot flopped into the foot of the net, Federer looked ready to call it quits.

Instead, he reeled off the next four points to secure the break and take the match into a decider.

Suddenly the fight appeared to have drained from Cilic, who had also been in a winning position against his other group opponents, Alexander Zverev and Jack Sock, only to lose both matches.

And 25 minutes later the world number five was put out of his misery as Federer marched on into his last-four date with either Dominic Thiem or David Goffin.

“It was a tough match,” Federer said afterwards. “Marin served well and I was a bit undecided on a few shots. I was in trouble at a set and a break point down, but I got myself out of it.

“I tried to relax a little bit. It’s nice to play tennis a little bit more freely, maybe I did that in the second set by reminding myself I was already through.

“Knowing I had qualified on Tuesday evening was a bit weird but it gives me a great idea of how to prepare for my game against either Dominic or David. Both are great guys and good friends on the tour and I will be watching their match tomorrow.”